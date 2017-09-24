

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service have arrested a woman following an assault on a 50-year-old man in July and are now asking for the public’s help identifying two more possible suspects.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. July 29 police said they responded to an injured unresponsive man in the 600 block of Notre Dame Ave.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition. Police say the victim remains in hospital to this day as a result of his injuries.

Const. Jay Murray said the victim was carrying a backpack when the suspects attacked the man and took an item from his backpack. Murray would not clarify what that item was.

“We don’t believe there was a weapon involved just kicking and punching,” said Murray.

Murray said police are asking for the public’s help identifying two more people believed to be involved in this incident.

Jolene Kathy Owen, 35, was arrested at a residence in the 600 block of William Ave., police said.

Investigators said Owen has been charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).