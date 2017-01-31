A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 38-year-old man, but police are still searching for two more suspects.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Sherbrook Street at around 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 19 to check on a person’s wellbeing.

Once inside, police found 38-year-old Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk dead.

Officers said their investigation found Balonyk allegedly encountered three men while at the Sherbrook house, and he was seriously assaulted.

He died of his injuries sometime later.

Police said they arrested Brendan Bo Severight, 24, on Jan. 28. He was charged with first degree murder, and several other weapon related matters due to his alleged involvement.

Police also issued arrest warrants for Luke Blair Moar, 31, and Ryan Ralph Flett, 25.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who have information on the men’s whereabouts are asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.