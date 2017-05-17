

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with multiple stun guns that were recovered by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Police said the CBSA intercepted a total of 12 stun guns at the border in Manitoba in early May. Six of the guns resembled iPhones.

The man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for Possession of Prohibited Weapons.

He is scheduled to appear in court in June.