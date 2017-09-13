

The Winnipeg Police Service said a man shot by police on Alfred Avenue early Wednesday morning is dead.

Police said they responded to a series of incidents around 1:00 a.m. they believe to all be related.

On Sept. 12 at approximately 11:15 p.m. police said they responded to a residence in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue after a report came in that a woman had been assaulted by a man with a gun.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

Approximately a half hour later police said a report came in that a man with a gun carjacked a vehicle from a woman pulling into her garage in the 1000 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Police said the woman was not physically injured.

At approximately 12:00 a.m. police said a business in the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue was robbed by a man with a gun.

Police said a stolen vehicle was located in the 300 block of Blake Street at approximately 12:20 a.m. but the driver left the area.

The Winnipeg Police AIR1 helicopter was able to track the suspect vehicle to the 400 block of Alfred Avenue where members of the Tactical Support Team responded.

Police said an altercation with the man occurred around 12:50 a.m. resulting in an officer shooting a suspect.

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation of this police involved incident has now been taken over by the Independent Investigation Unitof Manitoba.