An early morning fire that sent three people to hospital Tuesday morning has claimed a life.

Winnipeg police said emergency crews were on scene around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when two males and one woman were taken to hospital.

Police confirmed Wednesday morning that one man has now died as a result of his injuries. The woman is still in hospital where she remains in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.