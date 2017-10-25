Featured
1 person dead from Simcoe Street fire: Police
An early morning fire that sent three people to hospital Tuesday morning has claimed a life. (Ryan Harding/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:02AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:04AM CST
An early morning fire that sent three people to hospital Tuesday morning has claimed a life.
Winnipeg police said emergency crews were on scene around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when two males and one woman were taken to hospital.
Police confirmed Wednesday morning that one man has now died as a result of his injuries. The woman is still in hospital where she remains in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.