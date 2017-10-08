

CTV Winnipeg





One person was taken to hospital following a fire in a high-rise apartment early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg police said the call came in at 2:12 a.m. for a fire at 7 Evergreen Place in Osborne Village.

Police said one person was taken to hospital for injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The same high-rise was evacuated in September for a balcony fire on the 20th floor.

