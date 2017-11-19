Featured
1 taken to hospital after early morning blaze in East Kildonan
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 6:16PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 19, 2017 7:21PM CST
One person was taken to hospital after a two-storey house caught fire in East Kildonan early Sunday morning.
Fire officials said it happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Hespeler Avenue. Crews could see heavy smoke when they arrived.
An official said the fire started in the kitchen on the main floor.
The cause is still under investigation.
There is no damage estimate yet.