One person was taken to hospital after a two-storey house caught fire in East Kildonan early Sunday morning.

Fire officials said it happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Hespeler Avenue. Crews could see heavy smoke when they arrived.

An official said the fire started in the kitchen on the main floor.

The cause is still under investigation.

There is no damage estimate yet.