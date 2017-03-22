Featured
1 taken to hospital in critical condition after Grant Avenue rollover
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 10:13AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:35AM CST
Police are asking the public to avoid an area of Grant Ave. after a person was critically injured in a rollover.
Officers and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at Grant Ave. near Lilac St. at around 10:30 a.m.
Police released few details of the collision, but confirmed one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.
As a result of the crash, a number of roadways are shut down to traffic; eastbound Grant Ave. at Stafford St.; westbound Grant Ave. at Pembina Hwy.; southbound Lilac St. to Grant Ave.
Police are on scene directing traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area.
