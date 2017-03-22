

CTV Winnipeg





Police are asking the public to avoid an area of Grant Ave. after a person was critically injured in a rollover.

Officers and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at Grant Ave. near Lilac St. at around 10:30 a.m.

Police released few details of the collision, but confirmed one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

As a result of the crash, a number of roadways are shut down to traffic; eastbound Grant Ave. at Stafford St.; westbound Grant Ave. at Pembina Hwy.; southbound Lilac St. to Grant Ave.

Police are on scene directing traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area.