10-year-old boy found: Police
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 2:18PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 3:44PM CST
UPDATE: Winnipeg police have confirmed Jack Pierre has been safely located. Police said they want to thank the public for their assistance.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a 10-year-old boy.
Police said Jack Pierre was last seen Monday morning in the Point Road areain Fort Garry.
Pierre was last seen wearing a camo jacket, Blue Bomber sweater, camo pants and Blue Bomber toque shaped in a Mohawk.
Police are concerned about Pierre’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6250.