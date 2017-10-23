

UPDATE: Winnipeg police have confirmed Jack Pierre has been safely located. Police said they want to thank the public for their assistance.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a 10-year-old boy.

Police said Jack Pierre was last seen Monday morning in the Point Road areain Fort Garry.

Pierre was last seen wearing a camo jacket, Blue Bomber sweater, camo pants and Blue Bomber toque shaped in a Mohawk.

Police are concerned about Pierre’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6250.