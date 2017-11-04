Featured
10-year-old girl last seen in Weston area found safe: Police
Police said Suzanna Cabral was last seen in the Weston area Wednesday, Nov., 1. (Source: Winnipeg Police)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, November 4, 2017 10:06AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2017 9:21AM CST
UPDATE: Winnipeg Police confirmed Monday morning that 10-year-old Suzanna Cabral has been found.
Police said they thank the public for their assistance.
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.
Police said Suzanna Cabral was last seen in the Weston area Wednesday, Nov., 1.
Police are concerned for Cabral’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.