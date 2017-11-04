

UPDATE: Winnipeg Police confirmed Monday morning that 10-year-old Suzanna Cabral has been found.

Police said they thank the public for their assistance.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Police said Suzanna Cabral was last seen in the Weston area Wednesday, Nov., 1.

Police are concerned for Cabral’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-986-6250.