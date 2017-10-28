

CTV Winnipeg





Pembina Trails School Division has received confirmation from the province to put a vacant school and its grounds up for sale.

After being open for 102 years the school closed in June 2016. Students that previously attended Chapman School switched to Royal School the following September.

The school division said before the property was put up for sale the province sought out other uses for the building.

The school division is welcoming proposals and said reasonable consideration will be given to educational groups, recreational or cultural needs within the community.

Once the school is on the market, there will be a 90 day advertising period.

Members of the community with questions can contact the school division.