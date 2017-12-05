

CTV Winnipeg





A large fire in the city’s West End had police blocking off multiple streets.

Emergency crews were called around 10:45 p.m. on Monday to a three-story apartment building at 489 Furby Street.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said when they arrived, a number of residents were seen calling for help from their windows.

WFPS said 17 people were forced from the building. Six people were able to make it out of the building by themselves, while 11 had to be helped by emergency personnel.

Three people with unknown injuries were taken to hospital. One remains in unstable condition.

“I would like to commend WFPS firefighters and paramedics for their rapid response to this incident,” said Chief John Lane. “This was a quickly evolving situation and posed significant risk of life to occupants of the building. Without the exemplary rescue efforts of firefighters, the professional medical treatment delivered by paramedics, and the effective management of the scene by the Platoon Chief, District Chief, and Medical Supervisors, the outcome of this fire could have been much different.”

A neighbouring building was also evacuated for safety precautions. Fire officials said people living in the apartment building won’t be able to return due to damage.

Evacuated residents were sheltered in buses supplied by Winnipeg Transit.

WFPS said due to the size of the fire, nearly 60 crew members were on scene.

Investigators are still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.