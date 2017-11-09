

CTV Winnipeg





Eleven Manitobans have completed a three-year program offered by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Mayor Brian Bowman along with Manitoba Health Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen and WFPS chief John Lane honoured the new advanced care paramedics (ACP).

The three-year program consists of an intensive selection process, classroom, hospital and field training activities.

The city said the long term goal is to have at least one ACP in every ambulance at all times. WFPS said the ACP program is one of the many ways they are committed to a high standard of patient care.

"Right across the province, advanced care paramedics make a real difference in the lives of the many Manitobans who need emergency care every year," said Goertzen. "Your service is greatly appreciated, and I wish you all the best as you continue your careers in emergency medicine."

Mayor Brian Bowman also congratulated the recent graduates.

“This is a key milestone in your careers that you should all be very proud of. We are very grateful for the commitment and dedication each of you have made to helping others when they need it most, and we are grateful to have all of you providing front line emergency care across our city.”

Including these latest graduates, the WFPS has 138 advanced care paramedics.