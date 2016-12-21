Featured
11-year-old girl found within minutes of abduction in Brandon
Officers found the girl in a vehicle heading eastbound at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 4:13PM CST
An 11-year-old girl escaped an abduction attempt unharmed thanks to the quick work of RCMP.
Police said they were called at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a girl was abducted in Brandon. Officers were given a vehicle description and within minutes, police said they found the vehicle heading eastbound at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.
RCMP stopped the vehicle, and the girl was taken by police unharmed. She was with two men and a woman, police said.
The vehicle was searched and open liquor and cocaine were found.
A 27-year-old man from Portage la Prairie and a 22-year-old woman from Brandon face abduction and trafficking charges.
A 45-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is charged with unlawful transportation of liquor in a motor vehicle.
