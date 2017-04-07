Featured
118 lbs. of pot found in transport truck in West Hawk Lake
RCMP said the pot was found after a commercial motor vehicle was stopped for a regulatory inspection. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 2:04PM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 7, 2017 2:24PM CST
A 29-year-old British Columbia man has been charged after police said 118 pounds of marijuana was found near West Hawk Lake, Man.
RCMP said a commercial motor vehicle was stopped in the area on April 3 for a regulatory inspection.
According to RCMP, the load originated in B.C and was destined for Mississauga, Ont.
The inspection turned up about 118 pounds of marijuana hidden within the cargo, police said.
Dunken Trask, 29, from Vancouver was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
He’s scheduled to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom on May 11.
The transport truck was seized by police. An investigation is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeg study on taxis in diamond lanes could speed into next year's budget
- No spike in Winnipeg collisions during daylight saving time: study
- Police search for Winnipeg teen, missing since weekend
- Flood warning continues along Souris River
- 118 lbs. of pot found in transport truck in West Hawk Lake