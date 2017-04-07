

CTV Winnipeg





A 29-year-old British Columbia man has been charged after police said 118 pounds of marijuana was found near West Hawk Lake, Man.

RCMP said a commercial motor vehicle was stopped in the area on April 3 for a regulatory inspection.

According to RCMP, the load originated in B.C and was destined for Mississauga, Ont.

The inspection turned up about 118 pounds of marijuana hidden within the cargo, police said.

Dunken Trask, 29, from Vancouver was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom on May 11.

The transport truck was seized by police. An investigation is ongoing.