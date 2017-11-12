

A 25-year-old man is facing charges and others are in custody after police recovered two firearms at a home on Friday.

Police said they executed a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Magnus Avenue. Investigators were targeting a suspect who they believed had an illegal firearm.

A number of people were inside the home and were all taken into custody, police said.

Investigators also found a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with both the barrel and stock sawed off, along with a .45-70 lever-action rifle with both the barrel and stock sawed off. They also recovered 18 shotgun shells and 22 cartridges for the rifle.

Stevie Ray Ballantyne has been charged with a number of firearm-related offences including two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.

He remains in custody.