

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say a dozen officers have been charged with impaired driving related offences since 2005.

Recent charges prompted Chief Danny Smyth to issue a statement Wednesday, followed by an update Friday, where it was announced 12 officers had been charged with impaired driving in the last 12 years.

An officers arrested on November 20 by RCMP in Headingley has not yet been charged.

Investigators said after each incident the police watchdog in Manitoba is notified to further investigate.

The force said the current Winnipeg Police Board policy is open to interpretation as to what events require the chief to notify the board. Going forward police chief Smyth said he plans to work with members of the board to establish a policy when it comes to notifying the Independent Investigation Unit.

The officers currently facing impaired driving charges are:

Jason Garrett, a 28-year member of the Service, arrested by the RCMP in February 2017.

Andrew Tighe, a 23-year member of the Service, arrested by the WPS in June 2017.

Mike Hawley, an 8-year member of the Service, arrested by the WPS in November 2017.

Justin Holz, an 8-year member of the Service, arrested by the WPS in October 2017.

Police said they are making this information available as some of the names had not been previously released.