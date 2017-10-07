

CTV Winnipeg





A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a car was stolen from a home in Brandon Friday afternoon.

Police said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they received a call that a 2011 Lincoln MKS had been stolen from a home in the 300 block of 4th Street.

The car was travelling east down Princess Ave. police said, when it hit a transit bus travelling north and collided into a building causing structural damage.

Officers said the bus had to be left overnight to prevent the possibility that the building could collapse. Residents living upstairs were relocated for safety concerns.

Police said the bus should be extracted from the building today.

The 12-year-old boy is expected to appear in court Saturday morning where he faces charges for Theft of a Motor Vehicle and a number of Highway Traffic Offences.