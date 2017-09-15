A 12-year-old girl is dead following a collision with a train at a pedestrian railway crossing Friday afternoon, Ste. Anne mayor Richard Pelletier tells CTV News.

Pelletier said the girl is from the community, and received the details about the collision from Ste. Anne police.

He told CTV News Friday the girl was riding her bike on a set of train track while wearing an earpiece.

Ste. Anne police said they are not commenting at this time and are deferring information requests about the collision to CN Rail.

On Saturday a spokesperson from the company emailed a statement to CTV News.

"Yesterday afternoon, a tragic accident occurred on CN tracks in Ste. Anne, Manitoba when a young female cyclist collided with a train at a pedestrian crossing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim and the local community," said Jonathan Abecassis.

"Local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are assisted by CN police," Abecassis added.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Friday his top priority is rail safety, and officials will work with CN Rail, the municipality and law enforcement in order to determine the cause of the collision.

"Any safety deficiencies identified through a possible Transportation Safety Board investigation or Transport Canada’s inspections will be addressed immediately," said Garneau in a statement released on Transport Canada's website Friday.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the accident involving a young person at a railway crossing in Ste. Anne, southeast of Winnipeg. I would like to offer my heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the family and friends affected by this terrible accident."