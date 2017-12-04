

CTV Winnipeg





Thirteen people were detained by Winnipeg police in the city’s North End on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Alfred Avenue after a call came in that a firearm was seen inside the home .

Investigators searched the home, where a sawed off rifle was seized along with a number of airsoft guns, bear spray and various drugs and cash.

Police said four people were charged in relation to the incident.

Derek Paul Richard, 31, faces a number of firearm and drug related offences.

John Alfred Scott, 25, also faces a number of firearm related offences along with Assault on a Peace Officer.

Police said two other people were also arrested based on outstanding warrants.