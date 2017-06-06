

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has given pink slips to 132 staff members in a bid to cut management positions.

The health authority said the jobs were cut in fulfillment of the Pallister government’s mandate to reduce non-unionized management positions by 15 per cent.

“The decision to delete positions was made carefully, and with the intent to ensure care to patients and families would not be compromised,” the health authority said in a statement to CTV News.

“The WRHA is working with affected employees to ensure access to personal and professional support services as they make their transition from the region. They are valued colleagues and we are grateful for their service.”

It said affected staff will have a face-to-face meeting to discuss the changes.

OTHER REGIONAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES

Prairie Mountain Health said that it will also be cutting non-unionized management staff by 15 per cent.

“A total of 24 management positions will be eliminated as a part of this process which will be carried out over the course of the next few days,” PMH said in a release. “Out of respect for the individuals, PMH will not be publicly sharing the names or positions of those affected.”

Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority told CTV News it will not disclose at this time when it will move forward with the 15 per cent reduction of non-unionized management.