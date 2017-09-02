The Canadian Red Cross is coordinating a new wave of wildfire evacuees to Winnipeg Saturday, bringing the total number of evacuees from northern Manitoba in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson to about 5850 people.

The agency said about 1,500 more people from Garden Hill First Nation will be flown to Winnipeg, 900 of them Saturday.

It said the evacuation request came directly from the community of Garden Hill First Nation.

The agency said the 1,500 people are on top of the approximately 3,500 evacuees from the communities of Garden Hill First Nation, Wasagamack First Nation and St. Theresa Point First Nation who had been evacuated as of the end of Friday.

Another 850 people from Popular River First Nation were flown out in August.

Evacuees are staying in two Red Cross shelters in Winnipeg, as well hotels across Winnipeg and Brandon.

About 30 people with health conditions are staying in Thompson.

The Red Cross said some hotel space has opened up, and there is shelter space to accommodate the new people on their way.

The Red Cross said it's planning to assist and shelter evacuees for two weeks.

Christine Taylor is from Garden Hill First Nation. The mother of eight is staying at one of the shelters in Winnipeg.

Taylor said she is worried about her five month old baby boy who has been coughing.

Taylor's 14-years old daughter Kelly said it's been hard to sleep because there are some many people sleeping in one room and people talk in the night.

The Red Cross is trying to make life a little more comfortable for evacuees.

It's bringing in books and toys and televisions to watch children's movies.

It said to help keep people safe, Winnipeg police are doing presentations with evacuees and the bear clan will be having conversations with people as well.

Fire Still about 1km from Wasagamack

Provincial fire officials said Saturday rain on Friday had little impact on the wildfire near Wasagamack First Nation, and it’s still burning about one kilometer from the community.

Saturday Wasagamack Chief Alex McDougall went up in a helicopter, and got a first-hand look at the devastation from the nearby wildfire.

“We've lost roughly 30,000 plus acres of our community to the fire. We've sustained damage to our facilities in our community from the fire column approaching Tuesday night," McDougall said in a phone interview with CTV News.

On Tuesday about 2,000 people escaped Wasagamack in boats to nearby communities, but a small team determined to monitor the fire stayed behind.

McDougall said he's thankful people got out safely, and no homes were damaged.

The province said sprinkler kits have been deployed to help protect structures.