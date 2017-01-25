Two people have been charged after Brandon police said they found methamphetamine and a prohibited weapon during a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled a vehicle over on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers said they seized 19.5 ounces of methamphetamine, with a street value of about $150,000. They also seized 17 grams of cocaine and a set of brass knuckles.

Joseph Lindsay, 30, and Sidney Brandon, 38, both from Brandon, have been charged with drug and weapon related offences.

They made an initial court appearance Tuesday, and were remanded into custody.