16-year-old charged after shooting threats at West Kildonan school
The Seven Oaks School Division said the teen is from the neighbourhood, but not a student at West Kildonan. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 12:43PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 2:08PM CST
A teen has been charged after threats of a shooting at West Kildonan Collegiate were posted online.
School administrators heard about the posting from students Monday and alerted Winnipeg police.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old male, who has been charged with uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of undertaking.
The teen is now in custody.
The Seven Oaks School Division said the teen is from the neighbourhood, but not a student at West Kildonan.
