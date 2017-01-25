

CTV Winnipeg





A teen has been charged after threats of a shooting at West Kildonan Collegiate were posted online.

School administrators heard about the posting from students Monday and alerted Winnipeg police.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old male, who has been charged with uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of undertaking.

The teen is now in custody.

The Seven Oaks School Division said the teen is from the neighbourhood, but not a student at West Kildonan.

