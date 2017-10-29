

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking the public for help in finding a 16-year-old girl.

Police said Serenity Flett was last seen in the East Kildonan area on October 10 wearing a black and white shirt, black and white pants and carrying a black purse.

Police said they are concerned for Flett’s well-being and ask anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6250.