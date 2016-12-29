

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP charged 17 people with impaired driving in week three of the annual Holiday Checkstop Program.

One impaired driver was caught speeding at 135 km/hr in a 60km/hr zone and was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

One person was charged with impaired driving with drugs.

Police said there was one traffic-related fatality near Minnedosa, Man., approximately 210 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Officers held 40 different stops across the province from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26., checking 1,733 vehicles.

During the checkstop RCMP said the highest blood/alcohol reading they came across was 0.27, which is 3.5 times the legal limit – two people had readings this high.

According to police, there were 531 other traffic-related charges laid. They said there were also five liquor & Gaming Control Act offences and seven criminal code driving offences.

During last year’s checkstop there were three traffic fatalities in the first week. There were also 31 stops and 1,859 vehicles checked, resulting in 23 people being charged with impaired driving offences.