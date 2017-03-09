The commander of 17-Wing Winnipeg will hold a news conference to address the death of a Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force search and rescue technician.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the air force base.

17-Wing Commander Col. Andy Cook will make a statement on the death of Master Cpl. Alfred Barr.

Barr died in a training accident near Yorkton, Sask. on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been released.

According to a release, the Royal Canadian Air Force's Directorate of Flight Safety will be investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Winnipeg-based RCAF Rescue Technician dead after training accident