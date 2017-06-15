Featured
17-year-old stabbed on Oakland Avenue
The male was confronted by more than one suspect and stabbed multiple times. (File image)
A 17-year-old male is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue Wednesday night.
Police told CTV News the male was confronted by more than one suspect and stabbed multiple times in the upper body.
Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital in critical condition, but he has since been upgraded to stable.
Police have no one in custody.
