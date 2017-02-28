

Manitoba Health has confirmed over a hundred people have now been diagnosed with the mumps since the fall of 2016.

Between Sept. 1 and Feb. 24, there have been 176 confirmed cases in the province.

The majority of cases were initially university students, between the ages of 18 to 29, living in Winnipeg or involved with sports.

However, now the mumps cases are impacting people of all ages and throughout the province.

Manitoba’s mumps outbreak has prompted an alert for health officials in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan's deputy chief medical officer said there are also mumps cases in Alberta, so Saskatchewan doctors need to watch for it.

The medical officer said the outbreak is a reminder for everyone to make sure vaccinations are up to date and to take precautions, especially in locker rooms when it comes to using water bottles or towels.

With files from The Canadian Press.