Brandon Police Service received a call early Thursday morning of a report of a child left alone in a stroller.

Police said a concerned woman called in after she found the 18-month-old girl alone in the downtown area of the city just before 7 a.m.

The woman remained with the child for 15 minutes, waiting for the parents to show up, before contacting police.

When officers arrived, they found two IDs in the stroller.

They believe one of the IDs belongs to the mother of the child.

Police said they turned the child over to CFS, where the child will remain pending investigation.

According to police, the mother reported the child missing on Thursday afternoon.

Police are investigating to further determine if charges will be laid.