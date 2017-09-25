

A Winnipeg man faces charges in a series of groping incidents that occurred around the downtown area on Thursday and Friday.

Winnipeg Police Service said nine women have come forward claiming to have been groped.

The first incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, when a 33-year-old woman was grabbed in the area of Logan Avenue and Princess Street.

On Sept. 22, 7:30 a.m., police say a 17-year-old girl was grabbed on Borrowman Place.

Then at 7:50 a.m., there was an incident involving a 24-year-old woman near Portage Avenue and Maryland Street. A couple minutes later, a 29-year-old woman was grabbed a block away at Portage and Sherbrook Street.

At 7:58 a.m., a 46-year-old woman was groped on Portage near Langside Street. Shortly after that, police say a man was seen committing an indecent act in a grocery store on Broadway near Spence Street, where an employee, a 30-year-old woman, was grabbed.

A short time later, a 30-year-old woman who was with her child was groped in the area of Young Street and Broadway.

At 8:20 a.m., a 43-year-old woman was grabbed at a business on Portage near Balmoral Street. Police say the last groping occurred at 8:30 a.m., when a 21-year-old woman was grabbed near the University of Winnipeg.

18-year-old Tyrell Marquel Cornish has been arrested and charged with nine counts of Sexual Assault and one count of Indecent Act.

Police confirmed to CTV News Cornish was charged with uttering threats and failure to comply with a court order in a connection to an incident on a transit bus last week.

Const. Jay Murray said police believe there may be other victims that have not yet come forward.

Murray said this type of case is unusual, especially in a serial nature.

"We don't often see groping incidents here in the city, and this was beyond just a simple pat on the back or on the bottom. This was much more violating than that," said Murray.

None of the women were physically hurt, Murray said.

“There’s always a risk of escalation,” said Murray. “We’re fortunate this individual is taken into custody an hour after the first incident.”

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-6245 or contact Crime Stoppers.