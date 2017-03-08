The Emerson Fire Department has been busy tracking down and helping 19 asylum seekers who illegally crossing the border near Emerson, Man. during a powerful winter storm.

Safety Officer Jay Ihme told CTV News two people crossed Tuesday night around 8:20pm.

He said it took an hour to find the people, who crossed before they were located just north of the town of Emerson.

Ihme said the search was completed with help from the RCMP.

Wednesday morning, Ihme said another call came in about a larger group, but this time the group was found in under 10 minutes.

Ihme said it was a mixed group of about 17 people.

He said all were transported to the Canada Border Services Agency for processing. He said no one was seriously injured or required treatment for hypothermia.

Reeve Greg Janzen also confirmed 19 crossed Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

He said one person possibly had a broken arm, but needed an X-ray to confirm the injury.

Brenda Piett, assistant emergency management coordinator for the municipality of Emerson said the community centre was open for stranded travellers, however the asylum seekers were not housed there.

These new numbers have not been confirmed by RCMP. Police last issued an update Monday that said 183 people had illegally crossed the border this year.

- With files from the Canadian Press