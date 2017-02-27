Featured
19 staff members contract food poisoning at St. Boniface Hospital event
More than a dozen staff members contracted food poisoning at a lecture held at St. Boniface Hospital.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said it happened last Tuesday, when 19 staff became ill from food served at the Grand Rounds lecture.
According to the WRHA, patient and cafeteria food were not impacted by the contamination.
The food poisoning was only confined to the one event, a spokesperson said.
