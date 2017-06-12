

CTV Winnipeg





A man has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins in the Garden City area last week.

Police said several homes in the 1100 to 1200 block of Leila Avenue were entered in the early morning hours and overnight between June 8 and 9. Officers said personal items were stolen.

Graeson Reynbow Wasicuna, 19, was charged with a slew of break and enter charges in connection with the incidents.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or 204-786-8477.