RCMP are searching for a 19-year-old Selkirk man in connection with an armed robbery in a small Manitoba community.

Police said a man went into a Clandeboye, Man. business on June 24 and pointed a firearm at an employee, demanding all the money in the till.

The man took off when another employee walked into the business. A shot was fired from the gun, which was pointed at the floor. No one was hurt, but an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Colton James Parkes.

Police said he could be driving an older model black GMC pickup truck with chrome and heavily tinted windows. The truck is not believed to have license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.