

Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two bear spray calls in The Maples Sunday night.

Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. to a home on the 700 block of Sheppard Street.

A witness at the residence said someone rang the doorbell, and then sprayed a man.

Police believe the residence appeared to be targeted, and eight people were in the home at the time, including a baby and two 5-year-old children.

Shortly after, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue after a man was sprayed while walking from his car to his apartment.

According to police, the second incident appeared to be a robbery.

Both incidents took place between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., and no one was seriously hurt in either incident.

WPS said the investigation is ongoing, and there is potential that the incidents are linked.

Police told CTV News officers seize bear spray on a regular basis.