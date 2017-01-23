Featured
2 bear spray incidents in The Maples could be linked, police search for suspect
Both incidents took place between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., and no one was seriously hurt in either incident. (Beth Macdonell/CTV Winnipeg)
Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 1:43PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 2:48PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two bear spray calls in The Maples Sunday night.
Officers were called around 9:20 p.m. to a home on the 700 block of Sheppard Street.
A witness at the residence said someone rang the doorbell, and then sprayed a man.
Police believe the residence appeared to be targeted, and eight people were in the home at the time, including a baby and two 5-year-old children.
Shortly after, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue after a man was sprayed while walking from his car to his apartment.
According to police, the second incident appeared to be a robbery.
Both incidents took place between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., and no one was seriously hurt in either incident.
WPS said the investigation is ongoing, and there is potential that the incidents are linked.
Police told CTV News officers seize bear spray on a regular basis.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Some Manitoba NDP members want to drop the 'N' at convention in March
- 2 bear spray incidents in The Maples could be linked, police search for suspect
- Assisted dying won’t increase health care costs, but reduce them: study
- Help for former kids in Manitoba care should be expanded to age 25: advocate
- Victim identified in West End homicide
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5