Two people have been arrested on child pornography charges after police were tipped off to child pornography photos posted on social media.

Police said the investigation dates back to December of 2016. Officers got a report from the public that child pornography images were posted on a social media account. An investigation was launched, and police said two suspects were identified.

Police carried out a search warrant in February of 2017 and found sexual abuse images. Officers said two suspects were arrested and charged with numerous offences, including possession of child pornography.

The investigation continued, spanning more than five months. Police said they ultimately uncovered evidence of the sexual assaults of a five-year-old Winnipeg child. The child has been identified and is now safe, police said.

Officers said the discovery of the sexual abuse images led to the re-arrest of the same two accused in April of 2017.

Police said the suspects now face additional charges.