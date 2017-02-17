Winnipeg police said it has made arrests in connection with a string of robberies earlier this week.

Police said the spree began Wednesday afternoon and involved five incidents in downtown Winnipeg. According to officials, suspects were armed with knives in each incident and robbed victims of personal belongings.

One victim was cut and had to be taken to hospital.

Police arrested two suspects just after 11 p.m. that night. Randal Gladue, 28, and Samantha Stevenson, 19, have both been charged with a number of weapon and robbery related offences.

Both also face charges of drug possession and breaching court conditions, police said.