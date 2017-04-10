

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are investigating after two people were killed in a large house fire near The Pas.

Police said they were called at 11:45 p.m. on April 6 to a home on Grymonprez Road, about 27 kilometres south of the Pas.

The home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived, RCMP said. They were told there could still be two people inside.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters entered the home and found the remains of two people. Autopsies will be conducted to confirm their identities.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is helping with the investigation. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.