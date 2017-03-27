

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating after two men were found shot in the hand minutes apart from one another in the North End.

Police responded to the first incident at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. They received a report about a man who was shot near Main St. and Dufferin Ave.

Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police responded to a separate incident about 15 minutes later in the 500 block of Selkirk Ave. Police were told a man was shot at a home in the area. They arrived to find a 24-year-old man, also suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand.

He was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing by the Major Crimes Unit. Police said they are investigating the incidents separately, but aren’t ruling out a potential connection.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 20-4786-8477.