Children living with epilepsy will soon not have to travel out of Manitoba for a special surgical procedure.

Thanks to a $2 million donation from Lizabeth and Michael Schlater, an epilepsy and pediatric epilepsy and neurosurgery program is coming to the Children's Hospital of Winnipeg.

The program will consist of a new, two-bed monitoring unit, the hiring of two pediatric epilepsy neurologists, and the creation of a pediatric epilepsy surgery program.

As part of this program, the hospital will acquire a specialized robotic guidance system that assists surgeons.

The Children's Hospital Foundation said planning has already started, and the hospital will officially begin seeing patients in 2018.