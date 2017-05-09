Featured
$2 million for new Children’s Hospital epilepsy program
Thanks to the donation from Lizabeth and Michael Schlater, an epilepsy and pediatric epilepsy and neurosurgery program is coming to the Children's Hospital of Winnipeg. (Source: Jon Hendricks/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 12:06PM CST
Children living with epilepsy will soon not have to travel out of Manitoba for a special surgical procedure.
Thanks to a $2 million donation from Lizabeth and Michael Schlater, an epilepsy and pediatric epilepsy and neurosurgery program is coming to the Children's Hospital of Winnipeg.
The program will consist of a new, two-bed monitoring unit, the hiring of two pediatric epilepsy neurologists, and the creation of a pediatric epilepsy surgery program.
As part of this program, the hospital will acquire a specialized robotic guidance system that assists surgeons.
The Children's Hospital Foundation said planning has already started, and the hospital will officially begin seeing patients in 2018.