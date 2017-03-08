Featured
2 people found dead in Fort Frances trailer park
Officers arrested one man in connection with the investigation, and police said criminal charges are pending. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 8:54AM CST
A man has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police said two people were found dead in a home in a Fort Frances trailer park.
Police said they were called to the Lakeview Trailer Park Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found two people dead inside a home.
Officers are not identifying the deceased at this time. The OPP North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate.
Officers arrested one man in connection with the investigation, and police said criminal charges are pending.
The OPP has established a tip line, and police asked anyone with information on the incident to call 1-844-677-5040.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Man charged after multiple violent cigarette robberies
- 'Liberation therapy' ineffective for treating MS, Canadian study concludes
- Man found dead near his Winnipeg home, circumstances under investigation
- Minto woman braves storm on horseback to deliver coffee, meal to stranded trucker
- Community in Alexander, Man. opens doors and feeds travellers stranded in snow storm