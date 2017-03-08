

CTV Winnipeg





A man has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police said two people were found dead in a home in a Fort Frances trailer park.

Police said they were called to the Lakeview Trailer Park Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found two people dead inside a home.

Officers are not identifying the deceased at this time. The OPP North West Region Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate.

Officers arrested one man in connection with the investigation, and police said criminal charges are pending.

The OPP has established a tip line, and police asked anyone with information on the incident to call 1-844-677-5040.