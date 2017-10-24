

CTV Winnipeg





Two people were rescued after a serious fire started in the 500 block of Simcoe Street Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were on scene until about 9 a.m.

According to a tweet from the United Firefighters of Winnipeg, two homes were engulfed in flames. Two people and a cat were also rescued by crews. There is no word on their condition.

An investigation into what caused the fire continues.

