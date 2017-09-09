Hundreds of people gathered near the corner of Portage Avenue and Spence Street to denounce hate and spread a message of peace and acceptance following efforts by an anti-Islam group to organize in Winnipeg.

The rally, organized by Fascist Free One and Winnipeg Against Fascism, is one of two anti-hate rallies taking place in Winnipeg Saturday.

The second was set to get underway on the south side steps of the Manitoba Legislative Building at 2 p.m.

It is called ‘Winnipeg Diversity Rally Against Hate.’ Organizers of the second rally said they are holding their event in response to the organized rise of local and worldwide white supremacy and other fear mongering and hate inspired movements.

"We hope that our rally will peacefully show that Winnipeg is not a place where hate is welcome," said Shahina Saddiqui, a rally organizer and president of Islamic Social Services Association.

Michelle Hermary decided to take part in the first rally to help prevent fascism from taking hold in Winnipeg.

"My grandparents were immigrants and went through the Second World War, so I've heard the stories about what fascism can do," said Hermary.

"I come from a line of immigrants and this country was built on immigrants so we need to live together and do it peacefully," she added.