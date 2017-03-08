Two volunteers on snowmobiles were hit by a semi near Brandon while trying to help motorists during the storm on Tuesday.

The Whitehead Fire Department said the two snowmobilers were out around the noon hour helping deliver fuel to drivers in the storm when they were struck by a semi heading eastbound on a closed section of road.

One snowmobiler, a resident from the RM of Whitehead, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The second man was not hurt in the crash.

With files from Josh Crabb.