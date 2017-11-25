

CTV Winnipeg





Three people are in police custody in connection with two different stabbings that happened earlier this month.

Police said both stabbings took place on Nov. 12. Shortly before 10 p.m., police got a report of a boy who was assaulted in the Ellice Avenue-McMicken Street area. A 16-year-old boy was walking when he was approached by a number of suspects and stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Then at 10:45 p.m. police received another report of a man being stabbed, this time in the 400 block of Graham Avenue.

The 19-year-old victim was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation has led to the arrest of three people. Two boys, 16 and 17, have each been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon, theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with sentence orders.

Johnny Ronnie Stanley Jensson, 21, has also been charged with similar offences.

All three remain in custody.