Two people have been charged, but police are still looking for two more suspects in an armed robbery involving a stolen SUV.

Portage la Prairie RCMP said the incident happened March 9 just before 9 p.m. on Hazel Bay, when two victims were riding in a car with a number of people.

At one point, the victims were threatened with a firearm by other occupants of the vehicle. One of the victims was also attacked with a machete and received minor injuries.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a stolen, white 2014 Ford Escape SUV, last seen with the Manitoba license plate HGC 894.

On March 10, police issued a statement that said they were searching for four suspects from the Portage la Prairie area in relation to the incident: Justice Marie Daniels, 18, Myles Dean Asham, 19, and two 14-year-old male youths.

However, police said Tuesday they spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in the armed robbery. It fled, and one of the 14-year-old youths allegedly involved escaped on foot.

Police eventually apprehend the youth suspect and pulled the car over. Five other people were found inside, including Justice Marie Daniels and another 14-year-old male youth wanted in connection with the armed robbery, police said.

Three other people were also found inside. Police said they also discovered weapons in the vehicle, including the machete believed to have been used in the robbery.

Daniels and Nathan Rusty Wolfe, 18, were charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions.

They were remanded into custody.

Police said they’re still looking for another 14-year-old male and Asham. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Officers said you should not approach the suspects.