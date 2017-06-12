

CTV Winnipeg





A man and woman were rushed to hospital after an off-road vehicle crashed in the St. Norbert area over the weekend.

Police said they were called to the collision Saturday at 11 p.m. Officers said an off-road vehicle crashed in the area of Courchaine Road and Turnbull Drive.

Police arrived to find a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman with severe injuries. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The woman has been upgraded to stable, but the man remained in critical condition on Monday.

An investigation is ongoing by the Central Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-786-8477.