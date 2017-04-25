Featured
2 teens charged with murder after missing woman found dead in Manitoba First Nation
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 1:30PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 1:39PM CST
Two teenaged girls have been charged in the death of a woman reported missing in Manitoba.
RCMP said a 19-year-old woman from Powerview was last seen on Saturday.
Police started searching on Sunday after she was reported missing and got a call later that day about a dead woman near a residence in the Sagkeeng First Nation.
Two girls, aged 17 and 16, are charged with second-degree murder.
Both girls are being held in police custody.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.
With files from The Canadian Press.
