

CTV Winnipeg





Two teenaged girls have been charged in the death of a woman reported missing in Manitoba.

RCMP said a 19-year-old woman from Powerview was last seen on Saturday.

Police started searching on Sunday after she was reported missing and got a call later that day about a dead woman near a residence in the Sagkeeng First Nation.

Two girls, aged 17 and 16, are charged with second-degree murder.

Both girls are being held in police custody.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

With files from The Canadian Press.