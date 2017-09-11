

CTV Winnipeg





Two teenage boys were taken to hospital with upper body injuries after RCMP said they were shot by a pellet gun over the weekend in Thompson.

Officers said it happened on Saturday shortly before midnight on Westwood Drive.

The boys, 15 and 16, were treated in hospital.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man from Thompson.

Jordan Lerat was arrested on Sunday evening. He faces multiple charges including two counts of assault with a weapon.

RCMP said they used a search warrant and found a pellet gun at Lerat’s home on Monday.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.